Patricia P. Vaccarella, 81 of Lansdale, Pa., formerly of Matawan, N.J., passed away peacefully while praying the rosary with her daughter on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Patti was born in Passaic, N.J., to the late Joseph Pizzi and Rose (Scancarella) Pizzi on October 2, 1939, Guardian Angel’s Day. She grew up in Matawan, received her Bachelor’s in Education from Trenton State College, and developed a focus on special education and music therapy to foster the development of children with learning differences.
On October 10, 1964, Pat married Peter Vaccarella (deceased July 15, 2010), her lifetime sweetheart and business partner. Pat started the first Kindergarten and Music programs at St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Keyport, N.J. Later she joined her husband to run the family business, Paul-Terri Sportswear, a clothing factory that specialized in women’s blazers and suits. Pat and Pete retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., where they lived happily for 20 years.
Throughout her life, Patti was dedicated to helping others, volunteering with the St. Anthony Society and the Matawan Italian-American Club, and was best known for her loving kindness, running charity events (fashion shows and dinner dances), directing plays (school and Matawan Italian-American Club), hosting parties, and praying to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Pat and Pete have two children: their daughter, Terri Sarisky of Lansdale, Pa. along with her husband Rob and two children, Juliana and Matteo; and their son, Dr. Paul Vaccarella, of Red Bank, N.J., along with his wife Dale and two children, Krista and Holly.
She is also survived by her most dear sister-in-law, Anna Piperno, two beloved aunts Angie Herina and Rosalie Pizzi, and one beloved uncle John Pizzi. She also leaves behind many cousins, friends, and inspired students.
All are welcome for visitation at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 5, at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. St. Joseph’s Church (Our Lady of Fatima Parish), where entombment will follow at their Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu or The Fox Chase Cancer Center of Philadelphia at foxchase.org.
For online condolences to the family or directions to the funeral home, visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.
