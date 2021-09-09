Paul A. Masini, passed away September 4, 2021, at the age of 74 at Canal View - Houghton County in Hancock.
Paul was born and raised in Hancock, Mich., graduating from Hancock High School, and he attended Michigan Technological University earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration in 1969. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh in 1975.
After graduation from Michigan Tech, Paul settled in Fond du Lac, Wis., where he joined Giddings & Lewis Machine Tool Company holding sales and manufacturing positions. Paul joined Mercury Marine in 1973 and held several positions, including Vice President of Distribution, Vice President of Quicksilver Parts & Accessories, and Vice President and General Manager of the Mercury Marine Propeller Company.
Paul was a member of the Blue Line Hockey Club in Fond du Lac and dedicated his time and energy to coaching hockey and making improvements to the club facilities. After retiring, Paul moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., where he loved the warm Florida sun, enjoying time with his parents and spending time out on the Intracoastal Waterways in his boat with friends and family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gabe and Verna. Paul will be deeply missed by his children, Chris (Jennifer) Masini, Heidi Masini, and Paul “Botch” (Michelle) Masini. He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Phoebe, Noah, Gabby, Jake, Sophie, Henry, Charlie, Will, Alex and Addie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home on Quincy Hill, 20035 2nd St, Hancock, MI from 10 a.m. to noon. A graveside memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m., Lakeside Cemetery, Hancock, MI.
The O’Neill-Dennis Funeral Home of Hancock is assisting with the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please go to www.oneilldennisfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Paul’s memory may send it to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
