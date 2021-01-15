Raymond Michael Marchand
Raymond Michael Marchand “Big Dog”, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 with his family watching over him.
Born and raised in Salem, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Richard and Cecelia (Picard) Marchand on March 11, 1953. Raymond attended Salem schools and was a graduate of Salem High, Class of 1971.
Raymond worked for Waste Management for over 20 years as a truck driver; respectfully earning the title “Blurr” for he could drive his dump truck through Boston, Massachusetts, faster, safer and more efficiently than any other driver on payroll.
Being injured in 1996, Raymond found another way to fulfill his life through God; he shared his life and love with those all around him. He was a member of the Loyal order of the Moose and a fourth degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus for which he also served as a Grand Knight for the Salem, Massachusetts Council, eventually becoming district deputy.
He moved to Florida in 2012, but his love for helping others did not stop there. Raymond became a member of The Chapter One Patriot Riders. He also became an active parishioner of San Antonio in Port Charlotte where he also volunteered his time counting the offerings on Monday mornings. He volunteered and donated endlessly among various organizations throughout his life, just to name a few are Boys Town, Salvation Army, Moose International, Unbound, numerous Veteran Organizations, Knights of Columbus and San Antonio Church.
He had an emotional love for the movie, “Miracle on 34th Street”, with his father being buried on Christmas Eve Raymond quoted, “Time may heal all things, but you never forget.” For that reason, he cherished his memories playing Santa for an insurmountable amount of organizations as he wanted to recapture the excitement seeing children enjoy the Christmas season as he once did as a child. He continued that legacy for more than 40 years.
Raymond found pleasure in the little things in life. He was the captain of a few “8” and “9’ ball pool teams, long rides on his Harley, chess, cribbage, bingo canasta as well as his daily affirmations.
A dedicated man in all that he did. His children, Renee A. Marchand of Salem, Massachusetts, and Jeremy R . Marchand of Punta Gorda, Florida, were his proudest and biggest joys of them all. Anyone who knew him, knew he was quite the family man.
Raymond was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Phillip Marchand. He is survived by his former spouse whom he spent over 30 years of marriage with, Susan M. (Tondreault) Marchand of Salem, Massachusetts, their two children and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Raymond will be deeply and forever missed by any and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patriot Riders of America, in “Big Dogs’ name, P.O. Box 380993 Port Charlotte, Florida 33938-0993.
If you would like to extend condolences, Raymond’s children, Renee and Jeremy, will be at the 11 a.m. Mass at San Antonio’s Church on Rampart Blvd. this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Raymond “Big Dog” will take his last motorcycle ride led by his fellow Patriot riders Ch.1 Port Charlotte “WOOF WOOF"
