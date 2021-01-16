Richard D. Mills
Richard D. Mills, 81, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. He was born on Aug. 16, 1939, to Donald and Sadie Mills in Saugus, Massachusetts. Richard relocated to Punta Gorda in February of 2008 from Saugus, Massachusetts/Salem, New Hampshire, where he was a Teamsters Warehouser at the Cardinal Daly.
Richard was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Saugus, Massachusetts, and Punta Gorda, Florida. He was also a member of the Saugus Sportsman Club and the Sons of American Legion 103 in Punta Gorda. Richard enjoyed fishing, the shooting range and socializing over cocktails. He was a very lucky man at games of chance.
Richard will be deeply missed by his sons, Donald Mills of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and William (Linda) Mills of Sudbury, Massachusetts; and his grandchildren, Gregory Mills of San Diego, California, and Jacqueline Mills of Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Sadie (Rich) Mills; his beloved wife of 49 years, Donna (Lousignolo) Mills; and his brother, Donald Mills of Cabot, Arkansas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, to be announced. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Saugus, Massachusetts or the Punta Gorda Elks.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Richard, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.