Richard Thomas Cassels

Richard Thomas Cassels, 73 died peacefully in his sleep of unknown causes, Jan. 10, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Richard was born, July 27, 1947, in Cornwall, New York to Mary Forrest Cassels and Francis (Pat) William Cassels. He came to Port Charlotte, Florida from Maryland in 1990. He graduated from Guilderland Central High School in 1966, and joined the Navy right after. He was an Animal Vet Tech for the state of New York. He volunteered for DAV in Port Charlotte and the Arcadia Rodeo.

He was predeceased by both his parents and is survived by his sisters Susan Cusack, Ellen Meagher (Michael), many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial at a later time. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in his honor.

