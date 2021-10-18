Roberta (Bobbi) Jean Pollock née Richmond, passed peacefully at Tidewell Hospice Port Charlotte, Fla., on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was 85 years old. Bobbi was born in Philadelphia to the late Elizabeth and Robert Richmond. She moved from Philadelphia to Port Charlotte in 1998.
Bobbi was a proud graduate of Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned 41 years. She worked as a psychiatric nurse and nurse supervisor. In 1977, she started school nursing. As a school nurse, Bobbi was always an advocate for the students and families. She especially loved working with the students with special and physical needs. She built strong relationships with the families. When she moved to Florida, Bobbi taught with the New Visions program. She loved her students and families.
Bobbi was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Pollock. They were married for 31 years. She was the cherished mother and best friend of daughter Kathi Pollock.
Bobbi was a strong and spiritual woman. Faith and prayer were very important. She would often tell her worrying daughter to “Lift it up and let it go!” She knew God was always with us. Bobbi was a caring and generous woman. She loved animals especially dogs. Her MissyMoo is missing her. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping and traveling. We have shared some great road trips and trips to Disney.
Donations may be made to World Hunger Lutheran World Relief, Best Friends Animal Refuge, Tidewell Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
