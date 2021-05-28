Ronald Philip Dobson was born on February 28, 1936, in Portland, Maine. He passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte with his family by his side.
He attended Falmouth High School in Falmouth, Maine. Ron proudly and successfully served in the U.S. Air Force.
In his long and storied business career, he was most successful and respected for his work as a carpenter, builder, and developer. His proudest accomplishment was becoming an award-winning master wood carver.
He is predeceased by his parents, Everett and Laura Dobson, his brother, Richard Dobson, and his son, Steven Dobson.
He is survived by his wife, Donna R. Dobson; his son Phillip (married to Lonnie); his daughter Cynthia (and her partner Neil); his daughter-in-law Carol Dobson; his step-sons, David and Roy; grandchildren Tina, Laura, Gary Lee, Melanie, Joey, Kelly, and Noah; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Cooper, Isabelle, and Avery; and great-great-grandchildren Shyla and Ramona; He is also survived by his brother Sidney and his wife Carolyn, and his sister Pamela Dobson and her partner Phil.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.