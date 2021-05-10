Royce LaVerne Tyler, age 75, of Rotonda West, Fla. (formerly of Addison, N.Y.), passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021.
Royce was born May 14, 1945, to Frederick Tyler (Lois Haynes) and Helen Cody Lewis (Austin). He graduated from Addison Central School in 1963 and enrolled at SUNY Buffalo to pursue an education degree in History. Royce was drafted to the United States Army and proudly served from 1966-1968, during the Vietnam War, as a clerk in Germany. Upon honorary discharge from the service, he started working at Corning Glass Works (Corning Incorporated) where he was recognized as a Distinguished Associate for his outstanding contributions as a melting technician. He was able to retire at 55 years of age, after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
Once retired to Florida, Royce began his service to the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West. He served many roles there, most notably as Adjutant, for 17 years, and a member of the Honor Guard.
He was a member at the American Legion Post 1279 in Campbell, N.Y., the Loyal Order of the Moose, Elks and VFW. He was also an avid golfer and poker player.
Royce is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and his daughter, Candace Tyler Abbey (Ronald), of Painted Post, N.Y.; grandsons Jordan Abbey (Megan Brugger) of Rochester, N.Y., and Kalen Abbey (Leah McLaughlin) of Corning, N.Y.; step-daughter Wendy Benjamin Heskell (Jason) and family of Belle Vernon, Pa.; his half-sister Irene Lewis Smith (Herbert) of Cameron, N.Y.; half-brother Rick Tyler (Joan) of Rochester, N.Y.; and half-brother Ken Frazer, of Southwick, Mass. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and his Aunt Irene Cody Barrett, of Port Charlotte, Fla.
He was predeceased by his parents and step-parents, step-sister Carol Haynes Newton, his beloved cousin Lon J. Bennett and his faithful furry companions Harvey and Sampson.
An Honor Guard Ceremony and Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the Rotonda West American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, Fla., 33947. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Legion Post 113.
Thank you to all friends and family who have reached out during this difficult time. Your kindness will always be remembered.
