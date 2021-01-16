Russell Vernon Trent, Jr. Jan 16, 2021 Jan 16, 2021 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russell Vernon Trent, Jr.Russell Vernon Trent, Jr., age 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, in Port Charlotte.Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 40-year-old Punta Gorda institution gets new lease on life Charges dropped, “lack of evidence” for Arcadia man accused of child molestation First-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccinations to open in DeSoto Next round of COVID-19 vaccinations planned in DeSoto Fresh take: The blank sun, what on earth is happening? Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
