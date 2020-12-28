Russell W. Crowe

Russell W. Crowe, of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Coventry, Rhode Island, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1944, to the parents of Russell and Almyra Moore Crowe in Providence, Rhode Island.

Russell was in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He was a part of the V.F.W. in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was an electric engineer for various companies including Harris Graphic, Foxboro Co., and Lucent Technology before retiring in 1999.

Russell is survived by his wife Cynthia Crowe; two daughters, Dawn Crowe and Melanie (Jesse) Kramer; two grandchildren, Marisa and Sam Kramer; one sister, Beverly Richard; and one brother, Richard Crowe.

He was preceded in death by both parents, and one brother, David Crowe.

Services will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will take place in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI. Memorials can be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project.


