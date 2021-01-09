Sandra Stousland South
Sandra Stousland South, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, after a long-fought battle with a dire illness, at the Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia. Sandy was born on Jan. 30, 1941, to Nelson and Ethel Stousland in Teaneck, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Teaneck High School. Sandy was very proud of her Norwegian heritage.
At a young age, Sandy discovered her love of horses and when she was 11, her parents bought her an American Saddlebred horse which she showed in her teens in competitions in New Jersey and even once in Madison Square Garden in New York City – a real highlight.
Sandy attended Averett College in Danville, Virginia, and graduated from the secretarial program in 1960. This was a true plus when she was hired by Trans World Airlines at their headquarters in New York City. She worked for TWA from 1960 until 1986 with the exception of five years when she lived in Geneva, Switzerland, with her husband, George Lambert, whom she married in 1971.
Upon her husband’s retirement in 1987, the Lamberts moved from Hazlet, New Jersey, to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida. Mr. Lambert passed away in 1988 and Sandy re-entered the workforce locally starting at Medical Center Hospital. She later had a career in law offices, working for Goldstein & Buckley and Wotitzky & Wotitzky, and retired in 2012 from Carlton & Carlton.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” O. South of Punta Gorda. Sandy and Bob shared a long and loving partnership spanning more than 30 years. They married in 1999. Even though she was a true “Jersey Girl” at heart, Sandy loved living on her beautiful “spread” in the house that Bob built with his own two hands. Her husband and her home were her joy, her happy place.
Everyone who knew Sandy also knew of her lifelong love of dogs, especially mini schnauzers. She had many over the years and is survived by her 7-year-old schnauzer, Jordan (aka “Curly”). Sandy loved to travel, too, both foreign and domestic. She also liked cruising the Caribbean She’d give as good as she got in a political debate. Oh, Sandy will be missed by her many, many friends.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center, of course the Charlotte County medical staffs, Life Care Center, and Tidewell Hospice.
Memorial services and interment arrangements are not finalized at this time. Anyone wishing to make a donation to a favorite charity in Sandy’s memory is welcomed to do so. Please visit the online tribute to Sandy at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
