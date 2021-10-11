Sean Craig Pound, 55, of Venice, Fla., found peace in the arms of his loving savior Thursday, October 7, 2021, after bravely fighting for over 3 years. He fought the good fight, and never wavered in his faith. Born in Long Beach, California on December 13, 1965, and growing up in both Florida and Minnesota, he graduated from Cape Coral High School in 1983. He received his Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Palm Beach Community College, and his Bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
He was a traffic homicide investigator for the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, and retired as Director of Internal Affairs from the Asheville Police Department, in North Carolina. His honesty and integrity were always evident in all of his positions, and he received many awards for excellence of service over the years, including nomination for Investigator of the Year from the National Internal Affairs Investigators Association.
An avid reader, Sean also loved to explore new places, and would never hesitate to take spur-of-the-moment car trips with his wife who was always ready and willing to go.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Renae Pound of Venice; son Eric, of Charlotte, NC; daughter Allie, of Venice; mother Lois, of St. Petersburg, and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his loving father Gary, and brother William (Bill).
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave. S in Venice on October 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at New Day Christian Church at 20212 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte, followed by burial at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, FL, on October 12, 2021.
The family would like to express thanks to Tidewell Hospice of Venice. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice for the excellent care of Sean.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.