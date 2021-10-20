Shirley (Shearer) Young-Keuker passed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Englewood, Fla.
Born on March 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mildred Shearer of Bethlehem, Pa. Shirley was the loving wife of Edward Young, Sr. for 53 years at the time of his passing 2006 and had two children, Edward (Debbie) Young, Jr. of Northampton, Pa., and Barbara (Tom) Bayles of Lancaster, Pa.
In 2008 Shirley married Oscar Keuker and welcomed 3 stepchildren, Christine (Abby) Keuker, Stephen (Helen) Keuker and David (Camille) Keuker.
Shirley and Ed sang in the Beethoven Maennerchor in Leightsville, PA and were active with the Bethlehem Musikfest for many years. She was a massage therapist and reflexologist in Bethlehem and Englewood. While residing in Bethlehem she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and after moving to Florida, became a member of Englewood United Methodist Church.
Shirley lit up every room she entered and was the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by five grandchildren Brandon Hensinger, Tara Morrison, Brooke Martin, Brenna Glover and Daniel Bayles and eight great-grandchildren Lydia and Seth Hensinger, Cole and Ben Morrison, Oliver and Charlotte Martin and Jack and Jude Glover as well as three step-grandchildren Bianca Morales, Steven Keuker, and Erin Noonan. She was predeceased in death by her six siblings; Arlington Shearer, Marion Martin, Eleanor Parent, Betty Kammetler, June Lawson and William Shearer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 23 at 11 a.m., at Englewood United Methodist Church in the main sanctuary located at 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood.
