Stella Sheppard

Stella Sheppard, 100, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at her residence on Dec. 24, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Please visit, www.kayspongerpc.com to share a memory, extend condolences to the family and join the livestream of Stella’s service on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.


