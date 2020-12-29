Stella Sheppard
Stella Sheppard, 100, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at her residence on Dec. 24, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Please visit, www.kayspongerpc.com to share a memory, extend condolences to the family and join the livestream of Stella’s service on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
