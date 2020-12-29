Suzy F. Wight
Suzy F. Wight, 60, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born on Sept. 29, 1960, in Utica, New York to the late John and Shirley Ann Reynolds Foster. Suzy moved from New York with her family, and had lived in Southwest Florida for 51 years.
Suzy fiercely battled brain cancer for 16 years, with the heart of a warrior. She was selfless, pure, and innocent and was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend and caregiver. Suzy always had a smile on her face and found humor no matter the circumstances.
She obtained her high school diploma from DeSoto High, Class of 1979 and CNA license while working and caring for her family. When she did have time, she enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Bill Wight of Punta Gorda, FL; children Michael Hackney, Patrick (Shayna) Hackney, Heather (Wayne) Wilson, Holly (David Wynn) Hackney, Christie (Jason Kuehnlein) Wight, Candace Wight, Billy Wight, and Brandon Wight; eight siblings Avis Beitler, Becky Johnson, Butchy Alsante, Jane Davis, Peggy Foster, Shirley Adcock, Timmy Szczygiel, and Trianna Howard; 18 grandchildren; 34 nieces & nephews and her beloved fur babies Angel and Tucker.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Billy Alsante, Ricky Alsante and Harold Foster.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, FL. 34266 with Rev. Ellis Cross officiating.
In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Suzy’s name be made to North Hillsborough Baptist Church, 253 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, FL. 34266
Online condolence can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
