Tatiana X. Eugenides
Tatiana X. Eugenides, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at home. She was born April 4, 1927 in Istanbul, Turkey to the late Xenophon and Aspacia Simorinidis.
She learned to speak Greek, Turkish, German, French, and English fluently. Tatiana studied medicine at the University of Istanbul, Turkey and the University of Athens, Greece and became a physician in 1953. She came to the Chicago area in 1955 and practiced pediatrics in Northwest Indiana until the late 1980’s. In 1992, Tatiana moved from Indiana to Punta Gorda, Florida with her husband John Eugenides who died in 2014. They were members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Port Charlotte.
Tatiana was survived by her loving family, two sons, Jason Eugenides of Naples, and James J. Eugenides of Port Charlotte; and three grandchildren, Christine, Grace, and John.
A private graveside service and entombment will be held secondary to the pandemic on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
