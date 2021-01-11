Teri Lenore Karren Cagle
Teri Lenore Karren Cagle, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 77.
She was born in Vernal, Utah, on Nov. 28, 1943, to Merrell and Irene Beddo Karren. She was the youngest of 10 children. Teri lived along the west coast of Florida most of her adult life until moving back to Utah in 2011.
She was married to Robert “Bobby” Cagle who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, eight brothers and sisters, and father-in-law, She is survived by her sister, Naoma Karren Slaugh, many nieces and nephews and mother-in-law, Deila Cagle.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Rock Point Cemetery in Vernal, Utah There will be a visitation at Holbrook Mortuary in East Mill Creek, Utah that morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Online tributes and messages to the family can be made at www.holbrookmortuary.com
