Thelma Marie Warner, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Gardens of Westbrook in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Thelma was born to LaFayette and Rosa Partin on July 29, 1924, in Barbourville, Ky., and moved to Port Charlotte in 1978, from Marion, Ind. Thelma was a former volunteer at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County for many years. Thelma was a loving woman who loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Peggy Bolden of Dade City, Fla.; two grandchildren, Rex Bolden, III and Jennifer Healy and one great-grandchild, Aidan Cleary.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. till 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
