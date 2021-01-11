Thomas Hardy Tyler

Thomas Hardy Tyler, Lt. Col.(Ret), 88, of Canton, Georgia, and formerly of Destin, Florida, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda ‘Amy’ Collins Tyler; daughters, Renee Lindsey and Denise Byrd; son, Steve Tyler; grandchildren, Melissa Tyler, Andrew Tyler, Jennifer Jackson and Aaron Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Sophia Lindsey, Milo Lindsey, Calvin Lindsey and Bella Senn; former wife, Bev Donegan; Several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Josephine Schmidt, and his wife Geri S. Tyler. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, Georgia mayeswarddobbins.com


