Trefton A. Soucy, Jr.
Trefton A. Soucy, Jr., 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Trefton was born Sept. 21, 1938, in New York City, New York, to the late Trefton and Doris (Spencer) Soucy. He was a retired public school teacher. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1993 from New Bedford, Massachusetts. He had a lifelong love of painting and did extensive research in the genealogy of the Soucy and Spencer families.
He is survived by a sister, Eileen Caron and her husband, Albert, of Marion, Massachusetts and his nieces, Stephanie and Andrea.
Private interment will be held later at Acushnet Cemetery, Acushnet, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice House of Port Charlotte. www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
