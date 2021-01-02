Trevor Lee Smith
Trevor Lee Smith, 21, was born on Sept. 5, 1999, to Kaz and Karen Smith of Port Charlotte, Florida. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 2018.
During his senior year he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His goal was to become a pilot. Trevor loved the outdoors and travelling. He spent most of his time with his beloved girlfriend, Carlen. Trevor was an all-around great guy and was always willing to help anyone in need. He passed away tragically while trying to help others. A true hero.
Trevor is survived by his mother, Karen Smith; father, Kaz Smith; sister, Stacey Miller; brother, Zachary Smith; and girlfriend, Carlen Crafts.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021, at 28483 Royal Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
