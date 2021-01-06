Valeria Smith
Valeria Smith, was born Dec. 25, 1918, and passed away on Christmas Eve 2020, two hours shy of becoming 102 years old. Val, as known by her friends and family, was born on a farm in Anderson, Indiana and the eldest of five children.
Val graduated from Anderson High School and attended Butler University; Val received her B.Ed. in 1959 from the University of Miami where she worked her way through college; received her M.Ed. in 1971 and only lacked completing her dissertation her Ph.D. She was secretary to the Dean of the Law School at UM.
Nov. 25, 1943 she married Edward Chapman Fitzpatrick (deceased) in Indianapolis, Indiana. They met in New York where Val entertained with the USO and Ed was a sailor. In addition, Val worked as a Secretary in New York in the Chrysler Building. May 28, 1967 in Miami, Florida, Val married Harold Atkins (deceased). Val married Nov. 4, 1989, Henry J. Smith (deceased) in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Val is survived by son Bob (Joy) Smith of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Paul Sullivan (Cathy) of Edgewater, Florida.
For over twenty-three years, Valeria was a vocational education teacher at Lindsey Hopkins Vocational School in Miami, Florida. Many years she spent teaching organ and piano lessons and tutoring music lessons to adults and children. Val never drove a car throughout all her activities.
Val is survived by daughter Cheryl Joy Fitzpatrick Terry; son Greg Fitzpatrick (Linda); son Harold “Ed” Atkins (Diane); daughter Lisa Atkins Palumbo; son Brian Scott Fitzpatrick. Also, Val is survived by four more adult children by marriage. Val is survived by 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and more than a dozen nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Service is to be determined at a later date at Gendron Funeral Home. At that announced time, friends may visit to sign the Memory Book and extend condolences to the family. A comital and burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation requests in Valeria’s name can be made to The Lighthouse of the Blind and research for Leukemia.
Arrangements are in the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
