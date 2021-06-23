Victor Albert Poitras, Jr.
February 23, 1948 - June 18, 2021
“Vic will not be down for breakfast”
Vic unexpectedly passed away in his sleep as he would have wanted. Vic was extremely proud of working over 40 years for Dow Jones & Company, Inc. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years in Ludlow, Massachusetts during his much younger days. Born in Indian Orchard, Mass., he resided in Ludlow, where he enjoyed golfing.
Once retired, he moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., volunteering for the Punta Gorda Police Department many years ago. He belonged to the Curmudgeon’s Club of Charlotte County. You could always expect a call or text from Vic if you had bad weather heading your way. He was known for his green thumb in gardening and tended to his prized angel trumpets daily. His children often joked about being embarrassed by Dad’s antics. He was obsessed with music by Earth, Wind, & Fire and Chicago. He loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart.
Vic is survived by his loving wife Tina of 35 years who will miss him every day, his daughter Lisa Ledgerwood and her husband Jeff and grandchildren Emma and Mark of Fairport, N.Y.; his daughter Michelle Traynor and her husband Chris and granddaughter Isla of Charleston, S.C.; and Dan Poitras and his wife Stephanie and grandchildren Madison, Landen, and Chloe of Punta Gorda. He enjoyed his long talks with Lisa about politics. Michelle video chatted with her dad several times a week during COVID so he could get to know his new granddaughter who he could not meet. Unfortunately, he was to meet her in person in two weeks. Vic cherished his memories of traveling with Dan for youth hockey. They shared a love of Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Ludlow Fire Department in Massachusetts.
