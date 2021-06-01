Walter Price Stull
I was born in Kentucky in 1936. My daddy worked for the railroad so my mom and dad and older brother and I lived near the tracks. I died May 30, 2021 here in Florida. I was 85 years old.
I lived in Ohio and Tennessee and Connecticut with my job with General Electric. One day, my wife Charlene and I decided we were tired of the cold weather and moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Kitty Hawk. Charlene died in 1999. We were married for 47 years.
In 2004, I met Sandra. Within eight months, we had quit our jobs, sold our houses and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida. We have been here for 17 years. We were married in 2005. We had a good life together.
I have two sons, Mark and Matt, and two beautiful daughters-in-law, Lori and Teri. Matt and Teri have two sons, Dylan and Spencer. They all still live in the Outer Banks area. I loved them all dearly and I hope they miss me.
Sandra and I joined Gulf Cove United Methodist Church several years ago, where I was baptized. We loved the church family there.
My departure was peaceful and comfortable thanks to the wonderful people at Tidewell Hospice House who saw to my every need for my last 36 hours.
At some point, Sandra will take my ashes to Meadows of Dan, Virginia, where we once had and old farmhouse on top of a mountain. I expect to float over the Dan River from a switchback on the back road to Mt. Airy, North Carolina.
Please don’t grieve for me. I have picked up my dogs, Buffy and Maggie, from the Rainbow Bridge and we are playing fetch with yellow tennis balls. God was good to me, and I will now be with Him forever.
