William "Bill" Howard Cartony

Oct 5, 2021

William "Bill" Howard Cartony, 70, of North Port, Fla., died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bayfront Health Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
