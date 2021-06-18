William Bruce Fuccillo, Sr. “Billy”, 65, passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2021. Billy was born in Greenport, NY, and graduated from Greenport High School as the only All-American football player to come out of Greenport High. He went on to graduate from Syracuse University where he played tight end from 1974 – 1978. Billy was the President & CEO of the Fuccillo Automotive Group, the largest privately held automotive retailer in New York State and the largest Kia dealer in the world. His many accolades include selling 2020 vehicles in one month at Fuccillo Hyundai of Syracuse and 500 vehicles in one day at the Fuccillo AutoMall; Billy holds the record for both Hyundai’s and Kia’s sold in one month.
Billy was very charitable and contributed to many different organizations over the years, including Domestic Violence Organizations, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Salvation Army, Assumption Food Pantry, Center for Disability Services, along with countless other causes.
Billy enjoyed golfing, good food and wine, watching all sports, especially football, and was a Thoroughbred Owner.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Karaffa) Fuccillo of Skaneateles; his son, William Bruce Fuccillo, Jr. of Miami Beach, FL; his parents, Vito and Joan (Bollman) Fuccillo; a sister, Joanie Fuccillo and brother, Gary Fuccillo, all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; his nieces, Patricia Pietsch, Catherine Elizabeth Fuccillo and his beloved pet, Rudy.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Billy’s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Our Lady of Pompei/St. Peter Church, 301 Ash St., Syracuse, NY. Private entombment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (Corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, NY. WORDS OF COMFORT MAY BE EXPRESSED AT TJPFUNERALHOME.COM
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy’s name may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 960 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203, Assumption Food Pantry, ATTN: Mission Advancement Office
Assumption Church 812 North Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13208 or Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13210.
