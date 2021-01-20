William Holland
William Holland, 83, died peacefully in his residence on Jan. 13, 2020, after his battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Newark, New Jersey. He grew up in Rumson, New Jersey, and lived many years in Highlands, New Jersey. He was a carpenter most of his life. He moved to Port Charlotte after retirement about 20 years ago.
He was predeceased by father, Patrick Holland, mother Julia Holland (Flatley), and sisters, Betty Holland (Fahy), Marlyn Holland (Sole). His survivors include his children Kevin Holland, Long Branch, New Jersey, Sam Holland Port Charlotte, Florida, Lisa Holland Long Branch, New Jersey, Laura Holland East Brunswick, New Jersey. He also had 6 grandchildren, and several nieces and a nephew.
A memorial service has been postponed for a later date because of Covid 19.
