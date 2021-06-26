Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old Ona woman.
The woman was driving a Ford F-150 pickup south on Northwest Lily Avenue in DeSoto County around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
She failed to handle a curve in the road north of State Road 70, according to FHP. Her pickup crossed the northbound lanes, went onto the grassy shoulder and crashed into a power pole. The pickup overturned and ejected the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, states the FHP report. She died on the scene.
