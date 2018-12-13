Arcadia Bike Fest co-organizer
I would personally like to thank the city of Arcadia for opening their doors and hearts and receiving us with such a warm and southern-style, down-to-earth welcome. Close to 8,000 motorcyclists were treated with smiles and southern hospitality at Arcadia’s Second Annual Bike Fest. Everyone came together and put all differences aside; working together, we pulled off one of the largest and best motorcycle events right up there with Leesburg and Daytona. This great off-the-chain event could not have been possible without the joint efforts of the following individuals and organizations. First and foremost Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson, whose amazing sponsorship and support was just plain awesome. The Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) Faith Riders of Sarasota were invaluable in parking and barricade control. All the private volunteers, Arcadia’s finest police and sheriff departments that kept the event safe and without a single incident—this is practically unheard of with an event of this size and magnitude. Kudos to them! But most importantly, my dear friend, Pam Ames, the president of the Arcadia Main Street Program, for her yearlong commitment and perseverance, who along with her diehard crew, put a tremendous effort into this event. Amazing! Let’s not forget all the sponsors who came alongside us with resources to make this event possible and the attendees whose patronage made the event a success.
Miles Christian-Hart
Arcadia
