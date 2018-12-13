Oh, you better watch out, you better not try, keep your mouth shut and I’m tellin’ you why—the politically correct police are coming to town!
Is it just me, or does it seem like suddenly everybody should be walking on eggshells, and at the behest of some not-so-silent majority of whiney-hineys that somehow believe they’ve risen to power? Let’s get something straight—yes, there are deeds and words that are definitely politically incorrect and should be addressed. But when virtually everything is a target to anybody who opts to be offended by it, what is safe to say, do, or even think anymore? I’m betting somebody just got offended by reading that last sentence. Alas, poor them.
It’s becoming a madhouse. Not long ago, a certain group interceded on behalf of some one-dimensional, illustrated creatures that they believed were being treated unfairly (despite the fact that they were mere drawings), and somebody in charge caved and granted their demand. The result? The circus animals known as Barnum’s Animals (animal crackers) are no longer caged on the cover of the little box they’ve been coming in since 1902. Now, there’s a concept for you, if it were to translate to real life—who’s going to the circus if all the animals are running around free? Lions, tigers, and bears ... oh, my!
That’s just one example. Now somebody’s up in arms over “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” because the song and Christmas TV special depict bullying. Granted, bullying is wrong. Rudolph didn’t get his light bulb nose broken, though, and all the other reindeer learned a valuable lesson, didn’t they? Take any TV show, movie, book, or play. Isn’t there a conflict of some sort that must be resolved in order for it to not only have a happy ending, but to keep us from being bored out of our skulls? What do you have without it? Might as well turn every facet of life into a mindless “Don’t worry, be happy” theme.
Somebody got their knickers in a knot recently over the term “bring home the bacon.” Supposedly, it promotes violence towards animals. Guess what? The bacon is already dead, and when many wives go grocery shopping, they certainly know that they’d best not come home without it. Who wants to eat a BLT if it’s only an LT? I know, the vegans. Let ‘em do so, but I’m not letting them tell me what I can and can’t eat. I actually appreciate them because that’s more bacon for the rest of us!
Some are now even weeping and wailing and gnashing their teeth because candy canes are shaped like the letter J, which is said to represent the name Jesus. To them, I say turn it upside down and look at it again. Doesn’t it favor a cane? And obviously, they’re called candy canes, not candy J’s. For Heaven’s sake!
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is a popular winter song around since 1944 that today is being banned from many radio stations now because somebody decided it promotes date rape. Let’s think about “You Are My Sunshine.” Doesn’t the singer fantasize about his/her lover in dreams and wake up sobbing because they’re not in the clutches of his/her arms? How about “Santa Claus is Coming to Town?” That’s the biggest stalking song since the Police recorded “Every Step You Take.” Here’s three little words you may not have thought of yet: change the channel.
Does living in a free country mean everybody is free to tell you want to think, believe, feel, eschew, subscribe to, or worship? Technically, they can. But you have the right to ignore them and tell them to go take a long walk on a short pier. Over it all, my mind and heart are hearing Ol’ Blue Eyes singing, “I Gotta Be Me,” and even better, Jim Croce’s “I’ve Got a Name.”
There’s enough to say about all this for 10 columns, but I’ll wind down here by saying that the way things seem to be headed, someday, instead of living in “America, the land of the free and the home of the brave,” we’ll be living in “Generica, the real estate of the unfettered and the abode of the non-phobic.”
