Big-city politics have played out here in smalltown America. And the fallout is left scattered about like a dog tearing up the yard.
Former Florida assistant prosecutor Joshua Schueneman was fired last Friday for alleged malfeasance in handling a social media posting in his run for judge with the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, a seat held then and now by Danielle Brewer. Malfeasance may be too harsh, it was more like misfeasance, a transgression in which he failed to oversee a Facebook platform used in his run for the judge’s seat, which by the way pays about $160,000 a year. But this isn’t about money.
What happened is this: An Arcadia woman back in March posted a Facebook comment on the Joshua Schueneman for DeSoto County Judge platform, a page of mostly fluff. He had taken a voluntary leave of absence and was everywhere, Schueneman the hometowner with his perfectly combed hair and country manners. It was hard not to like him. His circle is intensely loyal, probably for good reason.
Jenny Mayo’s Facebook post on Schueneman’s campaign page hit like a slap, only because it was out of context to the whole-milk image stuff. Basically, Mayo assaulted and insulted Hispanics in DeSoto County. “It’s discusting!!!! If you can do something about our ‘illegal alien problem’ then you have my vote!!!!!!” she wrote.
What upset Schueneman’s boss was his team hitting the “Like” button, which in social media jargon means a thumbs up, or buddy, you got that right. At least that’s what it means to less savvy users. Younger people, you understand, almost always hit the “Like” button as an acknowledgment the message was received. However misguided, “Like” is a courtesy. Schueneman’s team, in fact, then posted this response to Mayo: “He wants the best for DeSoto County and he will apply the laws equally to everyone just as he does as an Assistant State Attorney.”
Which on the surface looks like a thanks but no thanks. But that’s open to interpretation. Which is the point. State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Schueneman’s boss in the 12th Judicial district, saw that “Like” hit as condoning an intolerant swipe at Hispanics. Hundreds of other vanilla postings, but this one hit like a rock to the head. In his dismissal letter, which one media outlet published, along with an unsubstantiated cheapshot at Schueneman for allegedly over-prosecuting minorities, Brodsky cited the business of allowing it to happen, violating “the high standards of the office of the state attorney.”
Much of this story is inside baseball, including that it’s taboo in those circles to run against an incumbent judge. However, a former prosecutor in the 12th Judicial district related that Brodsky’s office was made aware of the Facebook posting when it happened. That wasn’t confirmed, because Brodsky this week wouldn’t comment, his team calling the Arcadian on a private number to screen it. So, accept that as rumor. And another person with the 12th Circuit called us to clarify a story we published Sunday in the Charlotte Sun that Chief Judge Charles E. Williams had final say in Schueneman’s firing, which turned out wasn’t true. Apologies to Judge Williams.
So why is Schueneman gone? Media. A Sarasota newspaper published the story on a Wednesday. Schueneman was burnt toast by Friday, even after explaining the circumstances. That’s the way it looks, at least.
We’re in weird times. While it is good and right to be intolerant of intolerance, and welcoming the #MeToo movement or joyfully reclassifying cultures, genders and races as Americans secondly, it’s crazy to destroy a life on such thin circumstances. And it’s not just men paying penance—Jenny Mayo now feels torpedoed, she said, for expressing herself, as do the women who hit the “Like” button on Schueneman’s Facebook page. Moreover, his family, his friends, the town, it seems, were gutted by what happened. It feels almost as if Arcadia/DeSoto County itself was the target. Travel outside this county, and you hear the cheap shots.
Or maybe we’re misreading because one of ours was blindsided in a big-city drive-by.
But as the bodies pile up, those calling the shots have moved on. How sad that is.
Craig Garrett is Arcadian editor
