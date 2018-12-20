That child-squealing, account-draining, feast-consuming, senses-numbing explosion of brightly colored wrapping paper known also as Christmas is upon us already. Or should I say again? Didn’t we just do this? And are you ready for it?
Got your menu planned? Is the argument settled over whose in-laws you’ll be spending the day yet? Are you sure you have all your Christmas card possibilities covered, and that a surprise one won’t show up that you hadn’t anticipated? Ready or not, it’s showtime!
“The most wonderful time of the year” can also pass for the most hectic time of the year. While only some of us are dashing through the snow, I believe most all of us are dashing through the dough, as credit cards are getting worn out with all that swiping going on. How come we never hear something like, “I’m Dreaming of a Tight Christmas” on the radio?
We’ve got the kids to buy for, or possibly grandkids, plus spouses, siblings, parents, and coworkers, sometimes a Secret Santa recipient, and for Pete’s sake, even a pet at times. A dog or a cat is understandable, I reckon, but that’s about it. What in the world would you buy for a pet chicken, goldfish, parakeet, or tarantula? We do a lot of online shopping or trips to many stores to meet all the needs, and admit it, sometimes you try to sneak past those bell-ringers with the kettle on the tripod, don’t you? Santa’s watching, you know.
Christmas traditions vary and are pretty interesting. Do you open gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Or maybe one gift the day before? We often carry on whichever traditions we grew up with, but then when we get married, our spouse may have an entirely different routine, so that’s when the compromising begins. Maybe something about holiday traditions should be included in the marriage vows. Or not.
The bodacious meals could be considered a sequel to Thanksgiving. As if you didn’t have enough guilt due to overeating for one holiday, here comes another one so you can fall off the diet wagon again. Thankfully, New Year’s Eve comes shortly thereafter, and we can make that resolution to eat less that never fails. Yeah, right.
It’s nearly impossible to escape Christmas music, which sometimes starts before you’ve digested your Thanksgiving meal. It’s everywhere, since all genres of music have their versions of classic carols and novelty songs. So we deal with it, or wear ear plugs. Christmas movies are clogging up the channels as well. After 100 viewings of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” it’s easy to see how the Scrooges and Grinches begin showing up.
Are you a traditionalist who sends out Christmas cards via snail mail, or do you save your stamp money and spread your holiday greetings in emails? I am sure there are those who prefer doing it on their phones like they do everything else, but I don’t know how receptive mankind is to yuletide tweets yet. Are we being trendy, saving stamps, or are we possibly trying to wean others off this tradition?
And what in the world is up with these recent news stories about Santa Claus possibly going through some changes of his own to be gender-neutral? Doesn’t he have enough on his plate already, trying to prepare toys between Christmas and hanging out at the mall, talking to endless lines of kids? Has whoever’s behind this consulted with Mrs. Claus about that?
These are just a few of the questions I have this season. As always, I wish you all a very merry and happy celebration of whatever you subscribe to this time of year, and hope you enjoy the eggnog, figgy pudding, fruitcake, and going wassailing (whatever that is!).
Don’t forget to leave out some cookies and milk for you-know-who. I think he likes coming by my place, as he gets an RC Cola and a Moon Pie!
