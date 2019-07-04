APD Explorers excel at state event

By SGT. DANIELLE RIOS
Arcadia Police Department
Arcadia Police Department Explorers participated in the 2019 Florida Association of Police Explorers state competition held June 16-22 in Palm Beach Gardens.
Local Explorers and staff at the event included Juan Marta Rubio, Mamie Bass, JR Lombardi, and Alexis Carrera. Their APD advisors are police Sgt. Danielle Rios and Officer Angie Allred.
Our Explorers were tested both physically and mentally during the seven scenarios put together. Although we did not bring a trophy home this year, we did place Top 10 in two of the seven events. Last year scores were in the 50s, this year our highest score was a 92.5 percent. This is only the second year these Explorers have worked together in a competition setting, with one Explorer only having less than six months of experience within the post. All of our Explorers combined their knowledge and gave their best during each scenario that included:
Traffic stop
Active shooter
Crisis intervention
Search and arrest
Crime scene
Tie-breaker (Medical marijuana training)
Driving simulator
Physical agility
During a scenario while the judges critiqued Explorer Juan Marta Rubio, he opened his notepad and wrote down everything he needed next time and this caught the attention of the judges. His dedication and commitment spoke volumes and he was presented with a scholarship at the closing ceremony.
