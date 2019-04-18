On April 5, if you had stopped by the Clerk’s Office, you may have noticed we were all wearing blue. This was no coincidence, as we were dressing in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention month, and blue is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ representative color. You may also notice the iconic blue pinwheels at various locations around town, another tool used for promoting awareness to a serious and growing problem in this country.
Our dependency division handles all cases involving allegations of child abuse or neglect against a parent or caregiver. The case usually begins with an investigation led by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). If probable cause exists to file a case, a petition is filed with the judge outlining the allegations and a hearing is scheduled. At this point the child(ren) may have been removed from the home by DCF and placed with a relative, other caregiver, or in a foster home.
After the judge reviews the petition and makes a determination of dependency, the offending parent(s) are appointed an attorney (if unable to hire a private attorney). If the parent(s) admit to the allegations, he or she is given a case plan with tasks to complete in order to regain custody of the child(ren). Most case plans are given a timeframe of one year to complete. Depending on the reason for the removal of the child(ren) from the home, such tasks to complete may include mental health counseling, monthly drug testing, domestic violence counseling, and parenting classes. A DCF caseworker is assigned to each case and monitors the parent’s progress toward completing his or her case plan.
The Guardian Ad Litem’s office is also assigned to each case and sends a volunteer to complete monthly checks on the child(ren). Both DCF and the Guardian Ad Litem office prepare reports for review at each court hearing so that the judge can stay apprised of how both the child(ren) and parent(s) are doing. If the case plan is successfully completed, a recommendation to reunify the family will be made. In the event the case plan is unsuccessful, alternative resolutions to the case are considered. This can include an extension of time to complete the case plan, a termination of parental rights and/or adoption of the child. Each case that comes through dependency court is very unique, as the circumstances that led up to the case are all different and the needs of the parent(s) and child(ren) are also different.
All dependency cases are strictly confidential. Only parties to the case are allowed access to information. This includes the parent, attorney, DCF caseworker, and Guardian Ad Litem office. Photo identification must be displayed in order to view any part of a dependency case. Melinda Corbitt is our juvenile deputy clerk. She will be happy to assist with any questions you have regarding dependency. But please bear in mind that without photo identification, she is unable to provide specific information on cases. If you see or suspect child abuse, please speak up! Children are often unable to speak for themselves. You may be the only voice they have. The Florida abuse hotline is 800-96-ABUSE ... and all calls are anonymous.
Other news(Wednesday) April 24 is Administrative Professionals Day, or as I prefer to call it, Super Deputy Clerk Day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each wonderful member of my team for her hard work and dedication to the Clerk’s Office. Your commitment to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and respect is appreciated more than you will ever know. You girls are amazing!
We will be closed on (Friday) April 19 in observance of Good Friday.
(Saturday) April 27 is our 3rd annual passport fair! The office will be open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. to process new and renewal passport applications. Passport photos will be free on this day!
Our next breakfast fundraiser will be (Friday) May 24 beginning at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit our local Guardian Ad Litem Christmas gift program. The cost is a donation of $5 per plate and some of the finest cooks in DeSoto county work right here in the Clerk’s Office!
