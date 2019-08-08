Dominating the news this week has been the question why did they do it? Was it a hate crime, or mental illness? Who caused it? Who’s responsible?
But nobody talks about the murderous actions of these two men using a spiritual worldview.
From a biblical perspective, God’s authority has been removed, and it has left our nation in a chaotic condition. We are in a spiritual war. And this war is taking a tremendous toll on our unborn, our children, and our families. Our only hope is to wake up and pay attention to the Bible and do what it says: “Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls about like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8)
“Put on the full armor of God, that you may be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is … against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness ….” (Eph 6:11-13)
“Resist the devil and he will flee from us.” (James 4:7)
House Chaplain casts out spirits of darkness
The Rev. Pat Conroy, chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, recently showed us how to do this when he took authority over spirits of darkness at work in the People’s House. He prayed, “In your most Holy name, I now cast out all spirits of darkness, spirits not from you.”
He then cast out the spirit of discouragement, the spirit of petty divisiveness, and the spirit of sadness. He closed by praying, “May your Spirit of wisdom and patience descend upon all, so that any spirit of darkness has no place in our midst.” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-_cdfz-E_M)
Reality of the spiritual world
We are in trouble as a nation. For decades we have watched a deepening of darkness roll across our country. What has caused the breakdown of the family, acceptance of killing our unborn children, and gender confusion?
At the Catholic Prayer Breakfast last year, Cardinal Sarah explained that gender ideology, same-sex marriage and transgender bathroom policies are demonic attacks on humanity. He noted, “This not an ideological war between competing ideas. This is about defending ourselves, children, and future generations from a demonic ideology that says children do not need mothers and fathers. It denies human nature and wants to cut off entire generations from God.”
At one time Christianity recognized the reality of the spiritual world, with angels and demonic powers. But since the Age of Reason we have lost our belief in the supernatural. According to American sociologist Rodney Stark, we no longer live in a world of spirits, demons or moral forces.
Yet at the same time, Valter Cascioli, consultant to the International Association of Exorcists, says that “the number of people who are taking part in occult and satanic practice, which leads to serious physical, psychological and spiritual damages, is constantly rising.” He warns that young people are at particular risk due to their increasing use of the internet.
Wake up and use the spiritual authority God has given you
We are in the midst of a powerful spiritual war, but it is only the church, the body of Christ, who can win this war.
Since the outpouring of the Holy Spirit 50 years ago, many Christians have become spiritually alive. They have learned how to flow with the Holy Spirit and use the gifts of the Holy Spirit. They know about the New Covenant, the blood of the Lamb, the name of Jesus Christ, and how to use their faith and spiritual authority.
Now it is time to do it. God has given us everything we need to overcome this enemy. We must grow up and use what God has given us. Don’t wait for someone else to do it.
Yes, we must pray, but we need to do something more than that. We need to take authority, in the name of Jesus Christ, and resist the evil forces of darkness: the spirits of hatred, violence, murder, anarchy, suicide, and all lying and unclean spirits.
Use this authority as an individual. Use it with your church. Use it with other groups of people. Use it every day, speak aloud and with authority against these evil powers, binding them, rebuking them, and commanding them to leave our schools, our government, our cities, and our country, in the name of Jesus Christ.
“And they overcame him because of the blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony, and they did not love their life, even to death.” (Revelations 12:11)
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, educator and spiritual life mentor. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. She can be followed on Facebook, by email at doctorj@judithdoctor.com, or at www.judithdoctor.com.
