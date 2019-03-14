Across our nation, American people are asking, “What’s going on?” A real true fear is bubbling up as we watch a radical shift take place before our eyes. Long held cultural values are being challenged and overthrown.
Just watch the faces and listen to the voices of the new radical congresswomen. Fully intent on proclaiming their destructive beliefs and lies, they simultaneously sow division and claim to be victims of oppression and hatred.
Who are these people? Where did they come from? How did they get so much power? How did we go from abortion to infanticide so quickly? And why could Congress not condemn blatant anti-Semitism by one of its new members?
Something feels terribly wrong in America; we all sense it.
Beware of ravenous wolvesIn the Gospels, Jesus warns us about wolves in sheep’s clothing, people who hide their malicious intent under the guise of goodness. He also warned of thieves who come among the sheep, only to steal, kill, and destroy.
“Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves.” (Matthew 7:15)
Interestingly, wolves hunt down their prey by following them until they are worn down, working together in packs to take down much larger prey. Fierce towards everyone else, they show loyalty to their pack and its leader.
Here’s a glimpse of wolves at work: “Her princes within her [the nation] are like wolves tearing the prey, by shedding blood and destroying lives in order to get dishonest gain.” (Ezekiel 22:27)
Understanding the radicalsWhile we were half-asleep living the good life, wolves have infiltrated our schools, churches, media, institutions, and government, but most of us do not want to take the effort to understand what is happening.
Educated in our academic institutions, these new elites believe the cause of unhappiness is our social structure, not a spiritual emptiness within our soul. The major orientations of their psyche are anti-American and anti-Christian.
Saul Alinksy’s “Rules For Radicals” gave 13 rules for creating power tactics, which leaders can use to harness the power of the people to disrupt and change the prevailing power patterns. His rules say to use what you have, use the power of the law, go outside the experience of the enemy.
As Alinsky disciples, the new radicals are working to take the power away from “we the people” and change what they call an unjust social order. They want to wrest control from our leaders and change us into a godless socialist nation.
In the process, honest political debate has given way to attacking others. One of their tactics is to destroy good people by defaming their character and reputation.
They are dedicated to the destruction of all that made America great: Our spiritual heritage, love of country and life, and our optimistic faith in the future. In betraying us, they are destroying the fabric that holds us together: basic trust.
Naivety of Little Red Riding HoodRemember Little Red Riding Hood? She went to see her sick grandmother, but failing to recognize the big bad wolf wearing her grandmother’s clothing, she was devoured by the ravenous wolf. Her ignorance was her downfall.
The Bible makes it clear that we are destroyed because of a lack of knowledge. It says, “My people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge.” (Isaiah 5:13)
It is paramount that we wake up and understand what’s happening. We cannot be ignorant or complacent any longer, because what we do or refuse to do will affect the quality of our lives and also of future generations.
We must ask questions like these: What is their orientation towards life? Is it nurturing and promoting life, or is it indifferent to life? Do they have an open, compassionate heart? Are they emotionally cold and narcissistic? Are they the genuine article, not playing a role? Is their word is any good?
Jesus said we can know them by their fruits“Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes, nor figs from thistles, are they? Even so, every good tree bears good fruit; but the bad tree bears bad fruit. … So then, you will know them by their fruits.” (Matthew 7:15-20)
Ask God to give you the courage to speak up and defend the spiritual principles embedded in the founding of our country: Dedication to life, freedom and liberty, and the right of the individual to pursue happiness.
Also, ask Him to give you discernment—a gift of the Holy Spirit that imparts a knowing in our spirit. We desperately need it.
Judith Doctor, RN, MSW, is an Arcadian author, speaker, and spiritual life mentor. President of Kairos Ministries, Inc., her live broadcasts can be heard monthly on Radio Horeb in Europe. Her books on dreams and forgiveness are available on Amazon and other online booksellers. www.judithdoctor.com|doctorj@judithdoctor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.