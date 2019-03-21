An age-old question we’ve all heard before is “What’s in a name?” My thought is, more than we think. Why not use them for more than something to call somebody by, utilizing the phonetic version? Lynn me your ears (I mean, eyes) and you may find Joy in my malarkey. I’ll be Frank with you; Ilene towards what is not the Norm, and like to make my Mark as I Sally forth in life. Anne another thing—I Mae not always give Pat answers, but I do like to Bea Crystal clear. I hope you won’t think Les of me as I Carrie on like this. I don’t think I could Stan that. There’s nothing wrong with me Sharon stuff like this. Like the old saying goes, Sharon is Karen, right? I can’t Gage how receptive Euell Bea to this column, but I Hope it doesn’t make you want to up-Chuck. Trust me, I’m not getting Ritch with my foolishness. It’s not like I don’t Phillip your head with Nilly Willie stuff each week already. My intentions are never Ruth-less, and my preference is to Josh around as much as I can. If we can’t Cher fun, then what good is it? I’ll Grant you that humor can be a Ray of Hope in life. When we see a need for it, we should never Terry; just per-Sue our right to happiness, by George! I do de-Claire, that just Mae Bea the cure for most Harry situations that come our way. Humor is a good thing to Cher, but we should also Linda hand whenever possible, but never let anyone use you for a Matt to wipe their feet on, or you might feel like they’re Robin you of your dignity. Show Grace if it’s not against your Will, and some Mae say you’re a real Jim. I know, all this must seem like a pell-Mel way of expressing myself, but that’s just the kind of Guy I am. Shirley you Jess, you must be thinking. Be glad you’re not Ken to me, or else you might get a Hank-ering to do Minnie crazy things like I do. You’d think it would Dawn on me to not Wright stuff like this. Well, that’s Justin other shortcoming of mine. Hopeful Lee there won’t Bea too many people Waylon about it, and my goofy writings can just keep Roland along. Too Minnie complaints and they might Barry my column on the back page of this newspaper. I’ve been writing so long that sometimes I feel like a has-Ben, as sometimes there’s a Flo to my random ramblings, and then at other times it begins to Eb. But I keep at it and just have another cup of Joe, whistle a nice Melody, trying to be Ernest, and not sound too Curt, nor to Peter out before the death Nell is finally sounded for me. Then the Paul bearers will come for me, as I Wayne away to nothing. So as a Curtis-y I Will end this mess, as I have Miles to go before I travel my Mary way to run an Erin or two. But I must Fess up, I did con-Sid-er making this column a real Cliff-hanger...
Latest News
- Be on the Luke out, fun puns, Sharon his stuff, Luke Wilson, 03/21/19
- Meet April Debrow: Arcadia writer's story of abuse, recovery
- Letters to the editor, 03/21/19
- Fine's proposed law, attack on free press
- How to bring your “A” game to the office (Grammar Guy), 03/21/19
- Afraid to self-drive? You're not alone, AAA, 03/21/19
- Here for the homeless
- Prophecy, dreams and visions—does God have a voice?, Judith Doctor, 03/21/19
- Police beat
- Go Dogs! Showing the department's community spirit
- Throwback: Johnson fits in well at Miami, 03/21/19
- 2 DeSoto players make Charlotte Sun All Area teams
- Mosaic rezoning in DeSoto possible in 2023?
- Church helps fund adoption, fees up to $40,000
- Bulldogs gain experience at JV Wars
- DeSoto agriculture briefs, 03/14/19
- Alday sentenced for resisting, battery on cop
- Man charged with felony battery against dad
- Lewis sent to prison for multiple burglaries, thefts
- Meet Michael Durant: "Black Hawk Down" pilot, mom's in Arcadia
- Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, Casey Williams/rockinhorseshoedesigns.com, photo gallery, 03/14/19
- Arcadia Rodeo Parade (03/09/19), Priscilla McDaniel, photo gallery
- Caught in the meddle (Grammar Guy), 03/14/19
- Brace yourself: Gas ready to jump ... again, 03/14/19
- Meet Richard Berry: Homeless advocate, visits Arcadia Monday
- DeSoto business briefs, 03/14/19
- DeSoto Students of the Month, 03/14/19
- RV having fun?, 03/14/19
- Music to everyone's ears, 03/14/19
- L&E Club's 'Florida Cracker BBQ'
- DeSoto obituaries, 03/14/19, Roan, Beaudoin, Dickens, Robinson
- Grady, In Memoriam, 03/14/19
- Comet tales: 'Secrets of the universe reveal themselves'
- DeSoto sheriff releases 2018 report, 03/14/19
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 03/14/19
- Zepeda's strong game but missed chances in 10-2 loss
- Steele untouchable in no-hitter over Mustangs
- Pioneer Day and BBQ, 15th annual festival is Saturday
- Feel incapable? Join the club!
- Arcadia Woman's Club: March meeting minutes, 03/14/19
- ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on an Alligators and Orchids kayak tour
- Be aware: Wolves in sheep’s clothing, Judith Doctor, 03/14/19
- Bulldogs feast on Tigers, 19-4
- Bulldog lifters set records, Lemon Bay tomorrow
- Looking for family fun, Pioneer Day is just for you, Luke Wilson. 03/14/19
- Tiny Changes: Sleep long and buddy up!, Marilyn McConnell, 03/14/19
- Black and blue & red all over, editorial, 03/14/19
- Rodeo and parade round-up, photo gallery, Priscilla McDaniel, Ernest J. Hewett, 03/14/19
- Canoe Outpost-Peace River, 50 years downstream
- Trek to Deep Hole: Visit a sinkhole full of alligators, 03/14/19
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.