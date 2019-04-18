The last time Lemon Bay lost a district game was March 31 at DeSoto County. The Bulldogs pushed in two runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 win. The Mantas had perfect 6-0 district record from 2016-2018. They won their first four district games this year ... but Braden “tougher than” Steele limited the Mantas to just two hits, both in the first inning, to end their winning streak at 22 games with a 4-0 win on April 9.
There were many similarities in the games. In 2015, catcher Javier Zamora drove in three runs. This season it was catcher Logan Adams who sent a moonshot deep over the left-field fence in the first inning to get the game-winning hit. The sophomore tied his older brother Robb in career high school homers with his first dinger. Robb played in that 2015 game and drove in the other two runs for the Bulldogs and got the win on the mound. Both Adams’ boys were sophomores in their win over the Mantas.
In 2015, Will Nelson led the team with two hits and scored twice. This season younger brother, C J Nelson, drove in the second run on a sacrifice fly and was robbed on a liner to the shortstop who made a diving catch.
After Nelson’s sacrifice scored Danny Shea—who had led off the inning with a base on balls—the second run of the inning scored on a wild pitch to score Jacob Patton. DeSoto closed out the scoring, with Jade Zepeda leading off the third with a base knock, and after a Steele single got him to third, Shea squeezed Zepeda home for the final run. Both teams put up goose eggs over the last four innings.
The real story of the game was the strong pitching of senior righthander Braden Steele. He went the distance, throwing 92 pitches through six innings. He struck out eight in the game that included the first two hitters. That was followed by a single and then a long double to center.
Zepeda got on his horse and tracked down the long drive and fired a laser to the infield. First baseman Bueford Patton cut it off and made the throw to Adams to nail the runner trying to score.
From that point on it was all Steele. He struck out one batter in each of the innings until whiffing a pair in the sixth. The game ended on two groundouts and a pop-up to third baseman Mason Ayers to end the game.
Steele threw 92 pitches and allowed just three flyball outs. He also started a nifty 1-6-3 double play in the fourth inning. Steele struck out the leadoff hitter, but walked the next man before the twin killing got them out of the inning.
“My curveball and changeup were working all night,” Steele said. “That fastball was working well too. They couldn’t hit my changeup and that set up the curveball. They couldn’t hit that, so then I could blow the fastball past them. I put two fastballs down the middle and the two guys hit them in the first inning. I have to give it to them.”
Earlier this season Steele threw a no-hitter against Community Christian. “Everything was working well that night, but I had much better pitches tonight than in that no-hitter,” he said.
The Bulldogs will be at Lemon Bay tonight. Another DeSoto win would create a three-way tie at the top of the district 5A standings—Lake Placid, Lemon Bay and DeSoto all would have 4-2 records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.