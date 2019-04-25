In the 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Robert Redford and Paul Newman are being chased by the law through South America. After several days of trying their best to lose the relentless posse, they look at each other and wonder “who are those guys?”
Bulldog fans may have been asking the same thing at Lemon Bay last week. It certainly wasn’t the Bulldog team we have come to know.
A Bulldog win would have created a three-way championship for the district crown, along with Lake Placid. A loss would drop them into third place. That would set up another meeting at Lake Placid in the first round of district play.
Lemon Bay was on a four-game losing streak and the Bulldogs had won three of their last four, so the stage was set for a DeSoto win ... and they needed the win badly.
In the past four or five games, the boys from Arcadia have looked really good. They have swung the bats real well, gotten great pitching and flashed some good leather on the field. In times of adversity, they’ve kept their composure and battled on.
None of that was seen last Thursday night at Lemon Bay, as the Bulldogs lost, 8-2. Jade Zepeda has been golden this season as the No. 2 starter for Mike Klossner’s team. Zepeda had his worse outing of the season, however, as he had trouble finding the plate in his two-plus innings on the hill.
In the three-run first inning, the Mantas scored without the benefit of a hit after the first two batters got out. Three walks and a hit batter, along with a bad pickoff throw to first, gave the Mantas a 3-0 lead after one. It looked as if the Bulldogs would get out of that inning with just one run scored, but a routine ground ball to short was thrown away attempting an inning ending force at third. Two runs scored on the play. Two more errors and four hits in the second and third innings put the Mantas on top, 7-1.
Best friends on and off the field, both DeSoto runs involved Mason Ayers and Zepeda. DeSoto scored in the third on a two-out triple by Ayers and a run producing single by Zepeda. Another two-out rally resulted in their final tally in the fifth.
It started with a walk to Ayers. Ayers stole second and when the catcher’s throw went into centerfield, Ayers beat the throw with a head-first slide into third. Zepeda plated him with his third base knock of the game.
Other than those two sparks of offense, the Bulldogs were pretty anemic, collecting seven hits, with four different batters getting one each along with Zepeda’s trio of singles. Of the 21 outs recorded by the Mantas, 12 of them came on strikeouts. Ayers hit the first pitch of the game for a long fly to left and the Mantas flychasers never got another opportunity during the game. The Bulldogs finished the game with three straight strikeouts.
Defensively besides the four errors, all on routine throws, the Bulldogs allowed extra bases on a couple of throws past the cutoff men.
DeSoto also struggled with adversity. When they fell behind early, they started blaming the umpires and did some trash talking with the other team. They let the game get into their heads rather than just concentrating on what they personally could have done better. There even was a little “finger-pointing,” which I hadn’t seen before.
“We we’re getting our butts kicked like that,” Klossner said, “why are we talking trash to the other team? All you’re doing is getting them fired up and letting them get into your heads. When we get in the district tournament, if we let the other team get into our heads and we lose, the season is over.
“You seniors will never put this uniform on again. Now let’s use our next four or five games to prepare for districts.”
