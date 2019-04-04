DeSoto County’s track and field team ran at Lake Placid as they prepared for the district meet to be held at Cypress Creek a week from tomorrow.
They didn’t have any entries in the field events but did very well in the track portion of the meet. With eight teams entered, the Bulldogs had two first-place finishes, three seconds and a third.
Carmen Cordero continued to impress in her senior year, finishing first in both the high jump and 100-meter hurdles. The girls 4x100 team took second, along with a second-place finish by Aleaha Richardson in the 100-meter dash.
The high jump was covered well, as Nate Maybell finished second with teammate Fred Fields right behind in third.
