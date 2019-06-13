While many are planning summer vacations and enjoying their days at the beach or on the river, the DeSoto County football team is battling the heat and humidity to become better football players.
With alternating between the weightroom and the 7-on-7 practice field, the boys of fall are not sitting at home enjoying video games and afternoon swims in the pool. They’ve got a job to do and they know it is going to take some work to get the job done right.
The Bulldog schedule includes home games with Charlotte and Port Charlotte in the first and third weeks, with a road game to Lake Placid sandwiched in between.
Both the Tarpons and Pirates have lost a lot of talent through graduation, and the Bulldogs would like nothing better than to sneak up on their opponents from the south and get the season started right with a win.
That’s why the Bulldogs are working as hard as they are. They had a sensational four-game improvement last season over the year before, and hope to get a game or two better than that this season. It has been a long time since the Bulldogs have gotten into double digits in wins in a season, but the players, coaches and staff are aiming for that figure.
In their spring game loss at Sebring, DeSoto coach Bumper Hay said: “We are young this season and about 75 percent of our players were freshmen or sophomores. We had a chance to score first but a dropped pass to a wide open receiver hurt us. Actually, we had two touchdown passes dropped in that game.
“Those are fixable mistakes. Overall we played a pretty good game.”
