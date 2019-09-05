By STEVE KNAPP
Arcadian Sports Editor
Charles Dickens wrote “A Tale of Two Cities.”
The DeSoto County football game at Lake Placid could be called “A Tale of Two Halves.”
The first half belonged to the Bulldogs, as they took complete control of the game and jumped out to a 21-6 lead. It could have been a bigger lead at the half. The Bulldogs started like world-beaters ... but the second half looked more like egg-beaters.
“We had a few calls go against us and we lost our composure and character,” Bulldog head coach Bumper Hay said. “It got into our mind and we got tired and we started making mistakes. Then we started making excuses. We can’t let the other team or referees get into our head. We scored 21 points in the first half and didn’t do anything in the second half. The third and fourth quarter you did not play like champions, but we got it back in overtime.
“We scored on our first play and they knew we were going to win the game. They went backwards on all four plays.”
The Bulldogs scored first as Ethan Redden returned a Dragon punt 22 yards to the 11. On the first play Tony Blanding found Mike Williams in the end zone. Williams was in traffic but managed to wrestle the ball safely into his arms to put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Lake Placid came back to score, returning the kickoff to the 30 and picked up extra yardage on a Bulldog late hit. A 45-yard run got the ball to the Dogs’s one-yard line, where they punched it in. The extra point was blocked by Jakeemis Pelham, who came up the middle and took the kick in his chest.
DeSoto County scored twice in the second quarter. Pelham had a 30-yard run and after Blanding picked up nine for a first down, it was Pelham that punched it in from the final two yards.
The last tally of the half came on another Blanding touchdown pass, this time to William Maybell on a 40-yard bomb.
The third quarter found Keimar Richardson recover a fumble at the Bulldog 31-yard line and Pelham had two more nice runs of 21 and nine yards. Both plays were called back due to penalties.
DeSoto only had three penalties in the first half, but in the second half had eight for 95 yards. The referees had an off-night—as everybody on both sides of the field would agree—but the Bulldogs lost their composure, the ability to finish off the Dragons and take them out of the game.
It has been said that you can’t let an inferior team stay close because they will build confidence and with a couple of breaks they could get back into the game. And that’s what happened, as the Dragons scored twice in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.
With the score sitting at 21-19, all the Bulldogs had to do was stop the two-point conversion to get the win. The defense swarmed the ball carrier and dropped him for a loss. Someplace the referees saw a hold against DeSoto and the Dragons were given another chance to tie the game—this time they were successful from less than two yards out.
Redden had a good kickoff return to the 43 and Maybell picked up 21 yards to get to the 37, but time expired before the Dogs could complete their drive.
Overtime
DeSoto County took the ball first in overtime at the 10-yard line. But they only needed one play from Nelson “Kool Aid” Daniels to put the Dogs up, 28-21. “One guy hit me and I bounced off with a spin move and got in the end zone,” said Daniels.
Lake Placid had their freshman quarterback in the game due to an injury to their starter and the Bulldogs gave him a warm welcome. All four overtime plays for the Dragons went backwards, as the swarming Bulldog defense smelled blood in the water and took over the game.
Defensive coordinator Darryl Jackson said, “We’ve got to learn how to finish them off. We’ve got to put our foot down and beat somebody into the ground. We gave them hope and you see what happened, they came back.
“It was a win, an ugly win, but that’s better than a pretty loss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.