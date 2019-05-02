The DeSoto County Lady Bulldogs blew open a close game with six runs in the last two innings to win their final district game of the season, 9-3, over the visiting Booker Tornadoes.
Both teams scored three times in the first, as both Desarae Omar for the Bulldogs and Josie McCrea from Booker settled down over the next three innings and threw shutout ball.
DeSoto put up a pair in the fifth and tallied four more in the sixth to cruise to the win despite McCrea’s 13 strikeouts against the Bulldogs. Booker had four errors, however, which helped the eight-hit attack by DeSoto.
Omar helped herself as she picked up two RBIs and scored twice in a 2-4 performance at the plate. Libby Wilkinson continued to show improvement, as she again drove in two runs while going 2-3 at the plate and scoring once. Allison Bordner also had a pair of hits and scored twice.
“Once we got out of that first inning,” DeSoto coach Keith Wallace said, “we played pretty well defensively. We got to balls quickly and showed a good amount of energy in this game. If we play like that all game long, we can do well in district tournament.”
