“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, a lot of work,” said DeSoto softball coach Keith Wallace.
His team had just been beaten by Lake Placid, 24-5, and there wasn’t anything he could do about it.
It’s a matter of making the routine plays routine, and they had a hard time doing that against the Green Dragons. The Bulldogs threw to the wrong bases and struggled with many of the basic fundamentals of the game and situational plays.
“We’re a whole lot better than what we played tonight,” said Wallace.
There were a couple of bright spots, however, with the biggest being the hitting of Libby Wilkinson. The sophomore first-sacker led the Bulldogs with three RBIs, going 2-3 at the plate. Her only out came on a rocket hit at the shortstop who made a nice play on the ball.
Trailing 9-0 in the third, the Bulldogs kicked up their heels. With a run in and the bases loaded, Wilkinson drilled a 2-2 pitch to left center to drive in two runs. She drove in the final run with an infield single.
“Those were the two best balls anyone has hit this year, up to this point,” said Wallace.
Wilkinson had a habit of letting one hand go off the bat. Wallace worked in practice by wrapping her hands to the bat to get the feel of what it is like to hit the ball with both hands. It paid off with two very well hit balls.
The Green Dragons, in turn, hit three home runs, including two in the 13-run uprising in the fifth inning. They banged out 23 hits and ran the bases at will as they scored in every inning.
