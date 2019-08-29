Grace is one of the many attributes of Allah. Mankind lives by grace and when that predetermined grace time expires, then our earthly journey ends.
There are numerous biblical accounts in the old testament of Allah’s grace. The story of Adam and Eve shows a physical and spiritual condition of Allah’s grace and compassion by the act of creation and the test of obedience in Genesis. Here is a few scriptural accounts: In Joel 2:13, “And rend your heart and not your garments. Now return to the Lord your God, For He is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger, bounding in loving kindness and relents from sending calamity.”
Exodus 33:19, and He said, “I Myself will make all My goodness pass before you, and will proclaim the name of the Lord before you; and I will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will show compassion on whom I will show compassion.”
Also in Psalm 86:15: “But You, O Lord, are a God merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abundant in loving kindness and truth.”
Therefore before the birth of Yeshua, may peace be upon him (pbuh), that mankind did live under the Grace of Allah.
As we move forward in the biblical accounts of the New Testament, what did Yeshua (who’s renamed Jesus), say about grace? There isn’t any account that Yeshua (pbuh) spoke on the Grace of Allah or about him being the Grace.
In the gospel, according to Luke, 2:39: … the child grew and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the Grace of Allah was upon him …
In the gospel, according to John 1:17: For the Law was given by Moses (pbuh), but the grace and truth came by Yeshua The Messiah (pbuh). It seems that the word grace took on a new meaning after Yeshua’s (pbuh) departure from earth.
I will continue with the song “Amazing Grace” and the lyrics writer John Newton in the near future.
As I travel in this present life journey, it’s not for me to say whether your life journey is right or wrong; the path you choose is your decision. As many have shared their wisdom with me along the way, I’m obligated to share with others—if we’d just take a time out to evaluate ourselves weekly and ask ourselves why do we act and believe the way we do. Remember only you can walk on your life path and only you will be responsible for your actions.
I would like to share my experiences in Publix’s parking lot. On several of occasions it has been the engaging area where people have stopped and approached me in conversation, mostly sharing their beliefs and views. And I’m thankful to all that took the time to share. Even the young woman who asked ‘aren’t you hot with all those clothes on?’ I’m smiling because I’m touched by her genuine concern, may she be blessed.
To those who probably considered the same question but never ask. The answer is, yes, I’m hot but comfortable. Just think about it: on a hot day, it’s hot no matter what you are wearing.
Can we be respectful, tolerant and patient with one another, live in harmony with Peace and Love as we travel consistently in the Light on our journey.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County
