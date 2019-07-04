What is today known as the USA was not in existence before the 16th century. There were indigenous people living in this Western Hemisphere before the Vikings, the Moors, Columbus or Amerigo Vespucci. The indigenous people lived in their tribal communities, had their own faith, religious freedom, culture and quality of life. They weren’t wandering through the land contemplating who they were, what this land is called—none of this “we need someone to discover us because we are lost.”
Then came the Europeans.
In the 15th century there were attempts to establish settlements, but those failed. In the early 1600s a colony arose for religious freedom. This was the first sustainable settlement that they named Jamestown. Over the next century, the French, Dutch, Spaniards, Swedish, Puritans and Quakers migrated to the new lands. They came to escape poverty, war, political turmoil, religious persecution, famine and disease. The English quickly established colonies along the eastern coastlines.
As more European immigrants arrived and increased the population of the enslaved Africans, the struggle for land took place. All the while the indigenous population was rapidly decreasing, with thinking such things as they were savages, not Christians, that nonwhites didn’t have the right to land ownership, and bringing diseases to the New World that the indigenous population hadn’t dealt with—it annihilated them. Let’s not forget the broken treaties, outright wars, disruption of traditional lifestyle and forced displacement that furthered that decline in population.
Each New World colony had its own government ruled and taxed by the British monarch. English King George III felt that the colonies needed to reimburse Britain for war debts. The British Parliament imposed additional taxes by passing the Stamp Act in March 1765, requiring a tax on printed paper such as legal documents, licenses, ship’s papers, newspapers, other publications, and even playing cards. The colonists tried talking to the British about the new tax, but it fell on deaf ears. The colonists were angry and frustrated at Britain for imposing “taxation without representation,” thus the colonists held a Boston Tea Party in Britain’s honor in December 1773. The reports of colonial resistance during the winter of 1773–74 prompted The Coercive Acts—with the British appointing leaders and stronger military in the colonies—in response. Parliament was more determined than ever to assert its authority.
The colonists in turn formed the First Continental Congress, composed of delegates from 12 of 13 colonies. The Second Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia. A decision on how the colonists would meet the military advancement of the British was discussed. They agreed to form a Continental Army.
On April 9, 1775, in Massachusetts, local militia confronted British soldiers. In 1776, the Continental Congress severed political connections to Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence summarized the colonists’ motivations. The colonists were divided, supporters of the British were Loyalists. Enslaved Africans sided with them because they were offered freedom if they helped the British. Native Americans joined the Loyalists because they wanted the colonists to stop taking their land.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” —Declaration of Independence
Can we talk? Some 400 hundred years ago the Europeans came to this land to escape such things as poverty, politics, hunger and landlessness. Now their descendants deny others who seek relief from some of the same conditions.
May we be Respectful, Tolerant and Patient; live in Peace and Love as we be Consistent in our journey in the Light.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County
