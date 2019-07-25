Yusef is a good man. He faithfully goes to the mosque, he has a job and is routinely on time.
To save money he is carrying his own lunch. At lunch time he sits with his co-workers, opens his lunch and realizes that he has another peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He complains to his co-workers that he is sick and tired that every day he has the same old sandwiches. Malik suggests that maybe Yusef should persuade his wife to make a different kind of sandwich. Yusef answers that he’s not married. Yusef, Malik asks, who makes your lunch?
Yusef paused for a moment, then replies that he makes his own lunch.
In life we have a tendency to dig ourselves a deeper hole. Unconsciously we create a pattern of behavior that becomes counterproductive and seems impossible to change. We may start digging sideways only to form a trench, but we still are not rising out of our situation. We may complain about our situation, we’ll identify the obstacles and the threats that could present could be before us, but we never acknowledge that the consistency of our situation is of our own making.
One night Um Sharifah is under the streetlight looking for her key. Two cousins, Aliyah and Naseera, observed her as they walked by and asked Um Sharifah what she’s doing. Lost a key, she replies, and the two cousins proceed to help her locate it. Without any success, the young girls asked if she remembered where she dropped the key or where she last had it. Um Sharifah replied, “I lost it in my house.” The girls giggle with their hands in front of their mouth, not to be disrespectful, and asked, “Do you want us to walk you home and help you to look for it?” To which Um Sharifah replied, “There’s no light in my house, but out here the light is bright!”
Due to some disappointment or hardship, we allow ourselves to become emotionally or mentally unbalanced. Then we allow ourselves to become disconnected from peace and to lose our tranquility of mind. Did you lose it outside of your body or did you lose it within (touching your chest where your heart is located)?
Many of us gravitate to laying blame on our external circumstances and to seek superficial light and solutions. But the truth is that we lose our connection with peace inside ourselves. We feel that we did all that we can do, avoid taking responsibility and looking inside ourselves, where the light is dim.
The truth is we must realize that developing and maintaining our character is a lifelong practice. You must know your purpose, to love yourself, to nurture yourself, and to be compassionate with yourself, understand that light within us that gets blocked by our negativity. Doing so then life becomes radiant and the shadow of negativity gently begins to diminish, and we come closer to discovering our true selves.
The mysterious vibration of Allah’s breath within us is waiting for us to reconnect. The positive energy within us can shatter through the layers of our ego, vanity, apathy and complacency. You are the controller of yourself, then take charge! Rise up to do some abiding good in this world so that you can make a difference and fulfill your life’s purpose.
Become a participant and join others in doing good works for the betterment in the community. Be an activist, champion a cause, donate financially and/or your time, share your knowledge and skills to a worthy organization. Allah doesn’t change the condition of anyone until they change that within themselves.
Thank you for your time and remember … may we be respectful, tolerant and Patient; live in Peace and Love as we be consistent in our journey in the Light.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County^p
