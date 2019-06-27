There are many concepts of spiritual paths. There are multiple definitions of spirituality and there are many religions. We are all on a journey to the one Ultimate Power Source (UPS) that’s responsible for humanity and for the existence of everything else.
There are many paths that will lead us to the UPS and it is viewed differently by humanist, secularist, spiritualist, religious and etc. The path you choose is your personal choice. Sometimes we choose a path then make a detour onto another path. Whatever path we journey on, we should be seeking self-knowledge. As we acquire knowledge, we get to know ourselves by examining our character. This undertaking is to “know thyself and you shall know thy Lord.” Without knowledge of our existence and purpose, we shall never know that positive energy, the divinity within us, we will never know peace (UPS).
We’ve become conditioned in defining ourselves through superficial realities. We focus on what we have, identify ourselves and others based on profession, family, education or financial status. If we have no connection to our positive energy or divine essence, we will truly live by our ego-driven personality. In our short journey that covers our birth to our death, we take our travel for granted, most of our journey we take for fun, amusement and seeking pleasures that are detrimental to ourselves and others. The task of learning about ourselves will bring us closer to the Light.
I will continue about peace later. I want to address a question that was put to me — are you only going to talk about history? No, as a student of African American history, there is a void that needs to be filled. It’s such an important part of United States history. If anyone is interested in establishing a black history museum, contact me. If there is a subject or concerns you would like to share, let me know.
Uhuru! Uhuru! Uhuru! A cry for freedom.
A compulsory journey from their homeland and families so far away, many died.
Longing for freedom that was snatched away, many cried,
Born, lived, perished in bondage, freedom denied
Being treated less than a human being, many defied.
Indoctrinated, Inculcated, Induced and Ill-treated, many complied.
In secrecy, in hypocrisy, in darkness, “it’s providence,” so many had lied.
Heartless, no remorse, no atonement;
Your claim to creation, ‘colored people’—lol, so many were stupefied.
Consistently striving for the ultimate dream, why must it be justified.
Dreamers, fighters and defenders for freedom, I paint you red!
Builders of a new nation, you mighty people, I paint you black!
Natives of this new homeland, I paint you green!
—Baba Ali
A flash from the past, is this still relevant?
“It is, then, the stripe of all honorable men of the twentieth century to see that in the future competition of races the survival of the fittest shall mean the triumph of the good, the beautiful, and the true; that we may be able to preserve for future civilization all that is really fine and noble and stronger and not continue to put a premium on greed and impudence and cruelty.”
—W. E. B. DuDois
Take some “me time” or take your children to our public library, let them fill some of their boredom with reading. Take some time and give back to the community by volunteering. May we be Respectful, Tolerant and Patient; live in Peace and Love as we be Consistent in our journey in the Light.
Alibaba Lumumba a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County. action.org@yahoo.com
