Send your prayers for those who have died and those who were injured and those who survived unscathed, but with unforgettable memories from this past weekend’s shootings.
Send your prayers to the families and friends of the victims. Pray for their families that are left behind to not to be judged. Send prayers for those that weren’t present and sit by doing nothing because it didn’t affect them or their loved ones.
Send prayers for those elected leaders that they will do more than give us beautiful moving speeches and promises.
In Dayton the perpetrator killed nine human beings, and in El Paso that perpetrator’s goal was to kill as many Hispanics as possible. He was able to kill 22 human beings, eight of them Mexican citizens, 13 US citizens and one German.
How many have to die before we break camp and are willing to work together? Is it when we acknowledge that no race is better than the other and that no ethnicity is better than the other?
Let’s not raise a political party above the nation or raise the nation above Allah, and if we seek His Will in all that we do, He’ll show us which path to take. Let’s cooperate and work with each other in building and maintaining our community. Give back to your community, join an organization and be an active voice.
We can succeed when we work towards living in the inner peace and love of Allah and be respectful, tolerant and patient with each other; then we can continue our journey, consistently being aware of Allah as we travel in the light.
Alibaba Lumumba is a believer of peace who sees Arcadia’s potential and wants to participate in the evolving process in the future of the city and DeSoto County.
