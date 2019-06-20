For the former slaves, the excitement of freedom was unbelievable. Have their prayers really been answered? Are their dreams coming to fruition? Reconstruction was a crucial period of time in history that lasted for about 12 years, from 1865 to 1877.
Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman led the Union army through the south into Georgia and captured Atlanta on Sept. 2, 1864. This defeat in Atlanta shook the spirit of the loyal supporters of the Confederacy, which placed doubts about whether southerners could win the war. Then Gen. Sherman marched to Savanah, and to the ocean. Not only did he wage war on the Confederate army, he waged war on its civilian population. By this time it was evident that the Confederacy was on the verge of losing the war. Many of the southerners abandoned their lands in fear of their lives and didn’t want to go through the hardship that the Union army placed on whites and the slaves that stayed.
Since the Union controlled a large portion of the eastern side of Atlanta, Gen. Sherman met with a group of black ministers led by Garrison Frazier. This meeting was for the future of former slaves. The ministers said they needed land to make their own living. The general wanted to know if they wanted to live with the whites, and they felt that the dislike of the southerners towards the former slaves would not be feasible. Out of that meeting produced Special Field Order 15, in brief promising each head of black families 40 acres of land. The order reserved coastal land from Charleston, South Carolina, to Georgia and into Jacksonville to be reserved for black settlers. After the order, Gen. Sherman said that the army would loan mules to the new settlers to help with plowing the land.
On April 14, 1865, Abraham Lincoln was shot. He died the next day. After the assassination, Andrew Johnson was sworn in as president and Special Field Order 15 was rescinded. With the new freedom, however, 80 percent of freed black men registered to vote. Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina were looking like black states due to the large number of blacks voted into public office. South Carolina had a majority of blacks holding seats in the state House. President Johnson didn’t renounce the advocacy of white supremacy, while the alt-right rolled back all rights of blacks. In 1868, the 14th Amendment was ratified. Any southern state had to ratify the 14th Amendment before being admitted into the Union. In 1883, a conservative Supreme Court declared that the 1875 Civil Rights Act was unconstitutional. After the Civil War, the Black Code was marshaled in by law and by might.
Juneteenth PoemFrom Africa’s heart, we rose
Already a people, our faces ebon, our bodies lean, we rose
Skill of art, life, beauty and family
Crushed by forces we knew nothing of, we rose
Survive we must, we did, we rose
We rose to be you,
We rose to be me,
Above everything expected, we rose
To become the knowledge we never knew, we rose
Dream, we did
Act we must
Anyone interested in preserving black history and establishing a historical museum, contact me. Black history is a significant part of this nation’s history, so let’s stop hiding it.
I pray that you took time out yesterday or the past week to share history with your family, your relatives and your friends. Let us not remain uninformed or live in denial or live in darkness or live in hopelessness. May we always be Respectful, Tolerant and Patient, live in Peace and Love as we be Consistent in our journey through the light.
